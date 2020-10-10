OTTUMWA — There were seven new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Wapello County.
The numbers come from the different in total cases reported between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Monroe County reported 10 new cases on Saturday, while Van Buren had six, Appanoose four, Davis four, and Jefferson three.
The 14-day positivity rate in Wapello County was 7.7% as of Saturday morning. The highest rate for Courier area counties was Van Buren at 13.8%, followed by Monroe at 13%.
The state of Iowa saw 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday. Hospitalizations decreased slightly from the record numbers seen Friday. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, There were 450 currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 101 in the intensive care unit. There were 63 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Iowa in the last 24 hours.
There were 21 new deaths statewide, 6,628 new individuals tested and 894 newly recovered.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.