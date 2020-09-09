OTTUMWA — There were 478 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Iowa, along with 12 new deaths reported Wednesday.
In Wapello County, data from the Iowa Department of Public Health reported eight new cases of the disease were confirmed between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Elsewhere, four new cases were reported in the state data in Davis, three in Appanoose and one each in Monroe, Van Buren and Jefferson.
Statewide, there were 566 new recoveries in the 24-hour period and 2,988 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in Iowa in terms of number of cases added since Tuesday were Polk (61), Johnson (49), Story (34), Linn (25), and Dubuque (23).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.