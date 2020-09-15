OTTUMWA — There were five new disease cases reported in Wapello County on Tuesday morning, according to state data.
Since last Tuesday, the county has seen 57 new cases with 313 new individuals tested, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In the last 14 days, the state reports the rate of positive tests is 9.5%.
Elsewhere in the Courier's coverage area, there were three new cases reported in Appanoose and two in Monroe. Case totals in Davis, Jefferson and Van Buren counties were idle on Tuesday.
Statewide, there were 508 new cases of the disease confirmed, with 12 new deaths. In the last 24 hours, there were 938 new recoveries reported and 3,504 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth since Monday were Polk (56), Woodbury (47), Johnson (37), Story (33), and Dubuque (23).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.