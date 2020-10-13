OTTUMWA — There were nine new cases of the coronavirus found in Wapello County, as the state added 580 new cases, according to data reported Tuesday.
The numbers are the change in totals reported between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The state reported a new death in Van Buren County, their second since the pandemic began. They added three new cases on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the Courier’s coverage area, there were six new cases reported in Jefferson and four in Appanoose.
There were 17 new deaths across the state on Tuesday, none in Marion or Mahaska County. The state reported 3,307 new individuals tested in the last 24 hours and 1,557 new recoveries were reported in Iowa.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.