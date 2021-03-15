OTTUMWA — Two more residents of Wapello County have died due to the coronavirus, according to new state data.
The county's 113th and 114th were reported on Monday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The department reported another eight new deaths caused by the virus statewide. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,641 deaths reported in Iowa.
New state data on Monday also showed another 190 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
There were seven new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose and one in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,062,843 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 27,977 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.1% of its population. About 13% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 10.8% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 3,773. Another 3,108 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,437 in Jefferson, 1,171 in Appanoose, 885 in Monroe, 863 in Davis, and 429 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 161 as of Monday morning. There were 42 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 6.8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.