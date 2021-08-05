OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Foundation has opened another round of grant applications.
The foundation accepts applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities serving Wapello County citizens. Awards will be considered for medical care and treatment, care for needy individuals as recommended by existing agencies, scientific research, facilities for recreation, educational efforts, public projects for community good, and projects that enhance or improve the quality of life for residents of Wapello County.
Applications must include contact information such as contact person’s name, address and phone number; federal employer identification number; copy of IRS nonprofit determination letter or such a letter from a qualified sponsor; endorsement of project by governing body of organization, if applicable; summary description of the project; objective of the project; impact of the project on the community; profile of people to be assisted; budget of the project; total amount of grant request; timeline for project completion; most recent profit/loss statement and balance sheet; and names of organizations providing similar services. Applicants are asked to provide 12 copies of the application, and further information and a personal interview may be requested.
Applications will be accepted through the end of the month at South Ottumwa Savings Bank, 320 Church St., Ottumwa, with grants to be announced in the fall.