OTTUMWA — Voters in Wapello County’s three public school districts will return to the polls next month.
Ottumwa Community School District, Cardinal Community School District and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School district all have public measures on the ballot in March 2’s special election. In addition, Cardinal and EBF will each be filling a vacancy on their school boards.
At this time, absentee ballots are not available but requests can be made by mail until 5 p.m. Feb. 19. Absentee ballots, once available, must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the Wapello County Auditor’s Office before the polls close March 2. Absentee in-person voting will be available as soon as ballots are ready.
The day of the election, vote centers will be used with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can choose one vote center in their school district to vote at:
* Cardinal: Those residing within this district in Davis, Van Buren and Wapello counties will vote in Wapello County vote center. Those will be located at the Agency Community Center, 102 W. Main St., Agency; or the Eldon Library Hall, 608 W. Elm St., Eldon. District residents in Jefferson County will vote at the Batavia Community Center, 1006 Third St., Batavia.
• EBF: District residents of Davis, Keokuk and Wapello counties will vote in Wapello County at an EBF vote center: Blakesburg City Hall, 101 State St., Blakesburg; or Eddyville Public Library, 202 Second St., Eddyville. Mahaska County residents of the district will vote at the Fremont Community Building, 107 E. Main St., Fremont; while voters in Monroe County will vote at the Monroe County Courthouse, 10 Benton Ave. E., Albia.
• Ottumwa: All vote centers will be located in Ottumwa. Locations are Great Prairie AEA, 2814 N. Court Road; Wapello County Courthouse, 101 W. Fourth St., Ottumwa; Bible Baptist Church, 944 W. Williams St.; or Bridge View Center, 102 Church St.
To vote in these special elections, voters must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old. They must also be a registered voter in the school district in which the voter resides. They will also need to present ID to vote.
Voter registration forms to vote in March’s election must be postmarked by Feb. 15 or be hand-delivered to the auditor by 5 p.m. Feb. 19; the office is closed for Presidents’ Day. Election Day registration can be done with ID and proof of residence.
Voters who are unable to show ID (or prove residence if required) may have their identities attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or have the right to cast a provisional ballot. Election Day Registrant attesters must also show ID.
For more information, contact the Wapello County Auditor’s Office at 641-683-0020. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.