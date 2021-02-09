OTTUMWA — Wapello County Public Health has added two more pharmacies to its list of available places where COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed as the county continues to give vaccinations to those 65 and older and other in the Phase 1B group.
Both Hy-Vee stores and Hy-Vee Drugstore will have vaccine available to the first 100 people beginning Wednesday. As was the case last week, residents must register through the store's website, but the online scheduler will take only the first 100 people to complete the registration.
Anyone needing assistance with online registration should ask a family member or friend to help and not call the stores. The stores also are not taking appointments over the phone. There is no cost to the patient for the vaccine, but an insurance card should be made available.
South Side Drug Store and Walmart Pharmacy also will begin receiving vaccine. South Side Drug has a long waiting list, and will call residents to schedule an appointment.
Walmart is taking calls at (641) 683-1357 to schedule appointments.
Also, 10-15 Transit is offering free rides to residents within Wapello County get a vaccination. Residents should call (641) 683-2024 to schedule a ride.
Those who receive the first dose of vaccine at a particular clinic or pharmacy should return to that same site for the second dose 28 days later. Those who haven't already scheduled the second dose should contact that facility to make an appointment.