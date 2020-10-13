OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Children's Alliance was awarded $95,000 in grant money for a Resilient Communities Project as part of the state's Iowa Child Abuse Prevention Program.
The program, a coordination between Prevent Child Abuse Iowa and the Iowa Department of Human Services, awards $1.6 million annually in serving 44 counties.
The Wapello County project will focus on raising awareness of the trauma of child abuse and neglect, and how the community can work together to build strong families and prevent child maltreatment.
"I am ecstatic to see this project begin in Wapello County. This is an opportunity for members of our community — from business owners to kids — to take accountability for the community we have created and what we want it to be," said alliance executive council member Cara Galloway in a statement. "It is an opportunity to grow, learn and make changes so we can work to become a truly healthy community."
The county program was one of four communities selected to receive funding. Those communities will conduct a needs assessment and a strategic plan to lead a capacity-building effort in four of Iowa's most at-risk counties.