OTTUMWA — Local officials have announced the first death in Wapello County caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday’s announcement came just after 5:30 p.m. and was made through the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page. The statement cited both the agency and Wapello County Public Health.
The patient was an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 and had been hospitalized, officials said. No other details were released.
The announcement came the same day as local cases continued a sharp increase, reaching 68 confirmed positive tests earlier in the day. It was not the only death of an area resident. Appanoose County officials reported one as well, bringing that county’s total to three.
State officials announced 528 newly-confirmed cases on Sunday. That’s down from recent days, but well ahead of the numbers from a week ago.
Here is the full statement from county officials:
"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Lynelle Diers – Wapello County Public Health Director
Tim Richmond – Wapello County Emergency Management
5/03/2020 - Wapello County Department of Public Health and Wapello County Emergency Management are deeply saddened to announce the first COVID- 19 related death in Wapello County.
We, as well as all of our community agencies, Public Safety and Emergency Response partners, send our deepest condolences to the family of this individual. Our community holds this family in our thoughts and prayers. Out of respect to the family’s privacy we are unable to release any details about the individual other than they were between the ages of 61-80 and were hospitalized.
As COVID-19 continues to interrupt our lives in unprecedented ways, we acknowledge the frustrations and anxiety Wapello County citizens are experiencing. We urge people to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All residents are strongly encouraged to follow the recommendations of Iowa Department of Public Health to protect each other and especially those most vulnerable, as we continue our work with community partners to mitigate the impact of this virus in our county."