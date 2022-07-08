OTTUMWA — Wapello County, once reliably Democratic at most levels of politics, has become a Republican county, part of a larger trend of counties and states seeing a Republican surge in voter registration.
According to figures released by the Iowa GOP and the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, the county has a slim plurality led by Republicans, who now make up 6,099 active voters, or just over 35% of the county's electorate. Democrats now have 6,041 registered voters (34.8%), while "no-party" has 5,121 voters (29.5%).
All figures are as of July 1.
"HUGE shoutout to @trudycaviness and the Wapello County Team for their years of hard work," Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kauffman said in a tweet Wednesday. "Wapello County used to be a huge Democrat stronghold. Now, the @IowaGOP is the largest party!"
Indeed, the county was a Democratic bastion even in Republican landslide victories. It voted for the Democratic nominee for president from 1976 until 2016, when it swung hard for Donald Trump by 21 percentage points in his first run for the presidency. In 2020, the county went further into the Republican category, as Trump won the county by 24 percentage points.
The county's move into Republican territory is part of a trend emerging in the country as a whole, with inflation issues at the front of many voters' minds. In Iowa between June and July, the Republican party grew by 25,000 voters. The state currently has 681,871 registered Republican voters, compared to 597,120 Democrats, according to figures from the Secretary of State's office.
The Associated Press conducted a survey on a national scale in 31 states, and found that two-thirds of voters switched party registrations to the Republican party, with Des Moines and surrounding areas seeing some of the largest increases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.