ELDON — The 2020 Wapello County Fair will not go ahead as planned.
Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed cases of which has sharply increased on Wapello County over the past several days, led the Wapello County Fair Board to cancel the year’s events.
In a statement officials said the fair’s events and entertainment have been postponed to 2021. Tickets for the Chris Janson concert will be refunded or made good for the 2021 show, depending on the purchaser’s preference. Those who have purchased tickets will be notified by email.
The statement said the board was clear the event could not risk the health of participants:
“Even though our entire Wapello County Board of Directors has put much effort into planning for an outstanding 2020 Wapello County Fair, our Board of Directors is unanimous that this decision to postpone until 2021 is the best choice we have at this time considering the issues with COVID 19. Our major concern is for the health of Wapello County Fair attendees and volunteers. And we also want to protect the financial stability of our Wapello County Fair.”