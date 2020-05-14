OTTUMWA — The Wapello County office for USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is currently open for phone and virtual appointments only, but can still work with producers on timely filing 2020 crop acreage reports.
In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all Wapello County producers must file an accurate crop acreage report for all Spring-seeded crops (corn, soybeans, oats, etc.) by July 15. FSA staff is still able to assist producers over the phone and by email in completing acreage reports, including providing maps with instructions if needed to complete the maps through mail or e-mail.
Please call the Wapello County FSA at 641-684-6515 when once planting has been completed. Producers should complete the maps and the acreage reporting sheets, then return all documents to the FSA office as soon as possible after completing the crop report.
After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make software updates and mail or e-mail producers the completed Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) to review and sign. Producers must return the signed form certifying their acreage report to the FSA office through mail or email by July 15.
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
— If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
— If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
For questions, please contact FSA’s Wapello County office.