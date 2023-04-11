FORT DODGE — A Wapello County man died while serving a life sentence for murder last week.
Benjamin Edward Schreiber was pronounced dead due to natural causes at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Unity Point Medical Center in Fort Dodge. The Iowa Department of Corrections announced his death Tuesday evening. He was 70 years old.
Schreiber had been serving a life sentence for his conviction on a charge of first-degree murder out of Wapello County. His sentence began on October 14, 1997.
He made headlines in 2019 when he argued to the Iowa Appeals Court that because his heart stopped five times on the way to a hospital in 2015 that his life sentence was completed.
The appeals court ultimately affirmed the district court's ruling denying his claims, saying, "Schreiber is either alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is dead, in which case this appeal is moot."
Schreiber beat a man named John Terry to death with an ax handle in July 1996, court documents say.
