CORALVILLE — The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate serving time from a Wapello County conviction has died.
Bruce Lee Arnot was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 7:50 a.m. on Monday in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness. Arnot was 69 at the time of his death.
Arnot had been serving a 15-year maximum term for the crime of habitual offender from Wapello County. His sentence began on October 30, 2017.
Among other crimes, Arnot was convicted of second-degree arson in Jones County in 1997 and first-degree arson in Wapello County in 2017.
