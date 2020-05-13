OTTUMWA — Wapello County officially reached 300 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to state data. It took only three days since hitting 200 cases to reach that figure.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday that Wapello County had 306 confirmed cases of the virus, an increase of 23 from the previous day. Testing also rose, with Wapello County now having more than 1,000 people tested.
Wapello County has surged up the state’s listing for per capita infections. It now has the state’s eighth-highest infection rate and the 10th highest number of cases overall.
The county saw a decrease in the percentage of tests that came back positive, but the 35 percent rate for the latest batch was far above the state’s figure. Iowa’s overall positive rate dropped to 7 percent, the first time since early April it was below 10 percent. Experts say the 10 percent threshold is an important one for ensuring adequate monitoring of the virus’ spread.
Cases are also rising quickly in Monroe County. One of the last area counties to confirm the virus’ presence, Monroe County now has 18 cases.
The state’s figures also caught up Wednesday with local officials’ data for fatalities. Two Wapello County residents have died of COVID-19, and 306 Iowans have died.
Wednesday also saw TestIowa open a drive-through testing site in Ottumwa. The effort to increase testing may well raise the number of known cases in the coming days, but is important in giving officials a more accurate picture of the disease in the area.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the state was moving “to the recovery phase,” shifting from mitigation to containment of the COVID-19 virus. She announced the closures of salons, barbershops and some other businesses, put in place to contain the virus’ spread, are being lifted.