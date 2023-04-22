OTTUMWA — Wapello County Public Health will be hosting a wellness screening at their offices, located at 108 East Main Street in Ottumwa, on Tuesday, May 2 from 7-9 a.m.
The comprehensive blood draw includes 25 different screening tests for a charge of $35 (check or cash accepted). Men may be screened for a PSA for the cost of $35. A Hepatitis C blood draw for $30. Anyone 18 to 64 years old is considered at an elevated risk of having Hepatitis C (The age criteria was recently revised by the CDC). There are additional risk factors that increase the probability of having Hepatitis C. Free blood pressures available. Free foot care by appointment. Call 641-682-5434 for an appointment for any of the blood screening tests or any of the other screenings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.