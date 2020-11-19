OTTUMWA — Wapello County's recount of the U.S. House District 2 race began bright and early Thursday morning in a meeting room at the board of supervisors office.
The recount of almost 16,000 ballots from 22 precincts started at 7 a.m. and came at the request of Democrat Rita Hart, who trails Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by 47 votes out of more than 394,000 votes cast. Hart requested a recount in all 24 counties in the district, which takes up the southeastern quadrant of the state.
It is the only race that is being recounted. As of 4 p.m., the recount was still in progress.
Counties have until Nov. 28 to finish their recount; the Iowa Secretary of State then has until Nov. 30 to certify the results. A few counties began their recounts earlier in the week, and some will begin later this week and early next week. Scott County and Johnson County, the two largest counties in the district, were among those to start their recounts earlier this week.
Monroe and Appanoose counties also started their recounts Thursday while Van Buren County will begin its recount Friday.
The race to replace retiring congressman Dave Loebsack is the closest in the country, as the Associated Press has deemed it too close to call despite Miller-Meeks claiming victory on election night and again since.
Errors were found in two counties — Jasper and Lucas — that have swung the race both ways since Election Day. Votes were over-reported for Miller-Meeks in Jasper County, giving Hart a lead of less than 200 votes. However, in one precinct in Lucas County, there was another reporting error, and that gave Miller-Meeks the lead she currently holds.
Both errors were human-errors in data reporting, according to the local county auditors and the Iowa Secretary of State.
The three-person Wapello County election board for the recount consists of one representative from the Hart and Miller-Meeks campaigns, and a third person agreed to by both campaigns.