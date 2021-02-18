OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed another 628 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 15 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,321 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 17 new cases in Wapello County reported. There were 15 new cases in Marion, three in Mahaska, and one each in Appanoose, Davis and Van Buren counties.
Iowa has now given 488,936 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 8.1% of its population. About 4% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated, and continues to climb toward the top one-third of the state's counties in distribution. The county ranks 34th in Iowa, with 1,138 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,088 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 962 in Marion, 482 in Jefferson, 316 in Mahaska, 290 in Appanoose, 157 in Davis, 149 in Monroe, and 95 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 252 as of Thursday morning. There were 59 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 13%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 3.2%.