OTTUMWA — Wapello County residents now have a way to receive alerts about severe weather and other local emergencies.
Through Alert Iowa, the county has upgraded its alert system, and through the system county officials will be able to better communicate emergency information directly to citizens through a voice call, text message, email and social media. The system now can translate messages in multiple languages.
Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system that counties use to send alerts to residents.
"Locally known as Wapello Ready Alerts, Alert Iowa is a great tool that allows us to push official, real-time alerts to our residents," Wapello County Emergency Manager Tim Richmond said. "These upgrades will not only make it easier for us to notify our residents when emergencies happen or when we need to share important safety information, but will let residents choose the best way to receive the alerts."
Residents can sign up for the alerts three different ways:
• Create an account on the signup page at https://bit.ly/WapelloAlert
• Text WapelloReady to 672-83
• Download the Smart911 app from the Apple or Google Play stores.
To learn more about Wapello Ready Alerts, visits the county's EMA Facebook page, or www.wapelloready.org