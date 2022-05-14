Age: 68
Hometown: Ottumwa, formerly of Walnut, Illinois
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Retired from the position of director for Small Business Development Center; currently farms
College degree(s): Bachelor's in agriculture business and master's in business administration, both from Western Illinois University
Community organization involvement: Member of the Wapello Rural Fire Department for 34 years, board member and treasurer of Area 15 Regional Planning Commission
Prior elected offices: Green Township trustee and township clerk
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"We as a county are sitting on a gold mine of opportunity, and that is the problem — we are just sitting. We have public land and a beautiful river that are underutilized. We have a road and bridge system that is outdated to meet the needs of rural residents and farms. Programs need to be pursued that encourage local ownership of housing. We have a good industrial mix but need to consider their needs. We have local entrepreneurial talent but need to grow more locally owned business. Everyone in our county should have access to high-speed internet. Attention needs to be given to emergency management and those sub-areas of medical emergency, fire and law enforcement. At times, county leaders have the ability to lead without costing taxpayer money. Examples of two areas of this are helping to facilitate the development of a more adequate day care system and creating a system of neighborhoods where people can care for each other."
What are your views on cooperation between Wapello County and the City of Ottumwa, and what should be done to strengthen and/or maintain that relationship?
"Even though the city and county are separate, they serve overlapping areas and need to operate with a spirit of cooperation. This should be achieved by negotiations to arrive at compromises. Every opportunity to work together should be explored to provide better services at lower cost. I would explore new opportunities to work together in areas such as economic development, housing advancement and emergency management."