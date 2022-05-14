Wapello County supervisor candidate: Darren Batterson

Age: 54
Hometown: Born in Agency, currently resides in Blakesburg
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Police officer for 24 years with the City of Ottumwa
College degree(s): Associate degree in criminal justice
Community organization involvement: Many over the years, was a student resource officer at Evans Middle School
Prior elected offices: Agency trustee, multiple offices held for national and local hunting clubs
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"I think it's time for a change and new ideas to keep Wapello County progressing. Our county employees feel there are some things they really need but can't seem to get things they need to complete their projects. There are short staffings to work effectively in some areas and with the economy, costs are rising, which makes wages even more important. I also feel that we sometimes forget the supervisors are over the entire county, so that means helping out areas and towns like Blakesburg, Bladensburg, Kirkville, Chillicothe, Eldon, Farson and Agency. We have lost of roadways and community projects around these areas but we can't forget whose money is paid in taxes to the county for maintenance."
What are your views on cooperation between Wapello County and the City of Ottumwa, and what should be done to strengthen and/or maintain that relationship?
"I work in an area where cooperation between county and city agencies is a must. It is important that everyone's opinion matters. I think we forget who actually does the work and who makes the decisions. Sometimes those decisions just don't work and we need to listen to those on the ground floor to see what they think is needed."