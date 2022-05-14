Age: 77
Hometown: Ottumwa
Political affiliation: Democrat
Current occupation: County supervisor
Community organization involvement: Sons of the American Legion, Eagles, National Rifle Association, Farm Bureau, life guest member of Veterans of Foreign Wars
Prior elected offices: Served one term as Ottumwa riverfront commissioner, two terms as Sunnyslope trustee, four terms as Ottumwa city council member (was in charge of parks and public property), three terms as Ottumwa mayor, currently in sixth term as supervisor
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
Parker, a certified county supervisor, listed the numerous organizations and committees he is a member of, including the 13-county South Iowa Area Crime Commission, the eight-county South Iowa Area Detention Service Agency, the 11-county Southeast Iowa Response Group and the 14-county 8th Judicial District. Parker is also chair of the for the Iowa State Association of Counties' fifth district, which represents 17 counties.
"I'm running because no other candidate can bring this broad-based experience to the office. Experience is the key to a successful administration."
What are your views on cooperation between Wapello County and the City of Ottumwa, and what should be done to strengthen and/or maintain that relationship?
"It is difficult to put eight people — five city council members and three supervisors — in a room and not have differences. It is how you address those differences that determine the level of cooperation. Each entity has their area of responsibility. However, we cannot, and should not, make unilateral decisions without concern for the effect on the other entity. This is the area which needs improvement."