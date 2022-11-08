OTTUMWA — For the first time in decades, Wapello County will have a Republican majority on its board of supervisors.
Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler emerged victorious in a landslide during Tuesday's election, easily out-distancing Democrats Jerry Parker and Connie Hammersley-Wilson as part of a red wave that swept through the county.
The only Democrats to win the county were in uncontested races as Recorder Lisa Kent and Treasurer Laurie Fountain prevailed. Republican County Attorney Reuben Neff also secured re-election, as did Austin Harris in Iowa House 26.
Batterson, an Ottumwa police officer who has not held elected office, pulled in 5,532 votes, or just over 30% of the 18,171 that cast votes in the race. Ziegler, who has served on the Green Township board of trustees, had 5,368 votes (29.5%).
For Parker, this is likely the end of an almost 50-year career in elected office. Seeking his seventh term as a supervisor, he secured just 22% of the vote; Hammersley-Wilson managed 17.9%.
The supervisor victories, which are unofficial until the votes can be canvassed, were part of another lurch by the county toward Republicans. Overall, the election saw about half (10,448) of the county's eligible voters cast ballots, with plenty of early voting, even though overall turnout was down from the midterm elections four years ago.
Republicans vying for state offices received a good share of votes from Wapello County. Hans Wilz claimed 63% of the vote over Democrat Diana Swartz in Iowa House 25, while Cherielynn Westrich picked up 62% of the vote over Matt Greiner in the new Iowa Senate 13 seat.
Higher up the chain, Zach Nunn defeated Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne by about 2,500 votes in Wapello County, while Gov. Kim Reynolds picked up more than twice as much of the vote as Deidre DeJear.
Also, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley had a strong showing over Admiral Mike Franken, collecting 63% of the Wapello County vote.
Amendment 1, which amends the state constitution to allow residents to carry firearms without scrutiny unless challenged by a court, was supported overwhelmingly in Wapello County with 78% of almost 9,900 votes cast county-wide.
