CLIVE — A Wapello County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
Pearlicia Cloke of Eldon won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 811 W. Elm St. in Eldon, and claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
The Perfect Gift is a $20 scratch game with a holiday theme. It began sales in September and ended this month after the conclusion of the holiday season. For more information about Iowa Lottery scratch games, visit ialottery.com.
