CLIVE — A Wapello County woman who won a $10,000 prize said that she and her husband have worked out an effective approach to lottery tickets: He buys them, and she scratches them.
“My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her “Money Magnet” top prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Wolkenhauer, 30, of Agency, won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Money Magnet” scratch game. Her husband purchased a handful of tickets at BP, 444 E. Main St. in Agency, and she scratched them during a weekend get-together with their friends.
She mistakenly thought she’d won a big prize on the first ticket until they reviewed it and realized it wasn’t a winner. So when she uncovered a $10,000 prize on the third ticket, she wasn’t sure anyone would believe her.
“I remember thinking, ‘There’s no way they’re going to believe me!’” Wolkenhauer, an optometry technician, recalled with a laugh. “Your heart just races and you get shaky, and you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh! What am I going to do with this money?’”
After the big win began to sink in, the couple took the ticket back to the store, where an employee confirmed the win by scanning it on the lottery terminal.
Wolkenhauer said the big win comes at a great time. She and her husband plan to put the winnings toward an upcoming trip to Florida for a family wedding.
Money Magnet is a $2 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.81. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.