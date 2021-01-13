OTTUMWA — The 96th Wapello County resident and 21st Davis County resident have died from the coronavirus, according to new state data Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 10 new deaths statewide on Wednesday, meaning 4,232 Iowans have confirmed deaths due to complications caused by the coronavirus.
Death reports are delayed by days and weeks as state officials work to confirm them before they are reported in state data. The deaths reported Wednesday occurred as far back as October, and as recently as last week.
In Wapello County, a female between the ages of 70-79 years old died. In Davis County, a female between the ages of 60-69 years old died. Both had pre-existing conditions.
Between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Iowa added another 1,845 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 17 were in Wapello, 11 in Jefferson, seven in Monroe, five in Appanoose, five in Van Buren and one in Davis.
The statewide 14-day positivity rate dropped to 14%, nearly three times the level regarded as safe by the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rate in Monroe County dropped two percentage points to 34%, but remained the highest in the state.
Hospitals in Iowa were caring for 516 patients that had COVID-19, a drop of 36 from Tuesday. There were 79 in an intensive care unit.
State data on Tuesday reported two new deaths in Wapello and one in Appanoose.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.