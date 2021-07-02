OTTUMWA — Wapello County has 21 active cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, all of which are in unvaccinated individuals.
The Wapello County Public Health Department said Friday those currently battling the infection had not yet been vaccinated. The county has added a dozen cases in the last two weeks, they said.
Vaccinations in Wapello County trail the statewide average, which is bolstered by significant vaccination numbers in metro areas. As of Friday, about 47.5% of Iowans were vaccinated, compared to 37.4% of Wapello County residences.
Overall, the state is seeing a flattening trend for new vaccinations each week. Cases, meanwhile, were up slightly in the last 14 days.
Iowa reported 517 new cases between June 25 and July 2, or an average of about 74 per day. There were another 17 deaths in that period, including one in Monroe County for the county’s 32nd since the pandemic began.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows minimal levels of active cases around the area. Besides Wapello County’s 21 active cases, the remaining Courier-area counties have three or less active cases, according to state data.
The lag in vaccinations comes as most of the elderly population has become fully vaccinated, but younger generations have not yet gotten the shots.
In Wapello, 72.4% of residents aged 65 years and older have received the vaccine. Yet, of 12-15-year-olds in the county, only 8% are fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to the Wapello County Public Health Department.
Those wishing to get vaccinated can contact their local pharmacy or public health office to make an appointment.
In Wapello County, the phone number for Wapello County Public Health is 641-682-5434, and information can also be found online at wapelloready.org.
Questions can also be directed to the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 211. For help finding providers, visit vaccinate.iowa.gov/providers.
The federal government also offers a text tool for locating a place to get a vaccine. Just text your ZIP code to 438829 (or to 822862 for Spanish) and the service will reply with three possible locations with vaccines in stock. For more information, visit wecandothis.hhs.gov.