Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.