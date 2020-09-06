OTTUMWA — The percentage of positive cases in Wapello County for the last 14 days has dropped to 9.6% as of Sunday.
State data said Wapello County added four new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Around the Courier's coverage area, Appanoose added three cases, Monroe 2, Davis 2 and Van Buren 1.
Statewide, there were 750 new cases of the disease reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were five new deaths, 170 new recoveries, and 6,084 new individuals tested in the last 24 hours.
The top-five counties in terms of single-day case growth were Polk (127), Story (52), Johnson (50), Linn (50), and Black Hawk (28).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.