ANAMOSA — The Iowa Department of Corrections said an inmate from Wapello County serving prison time has died of an apparent suicide.
A press release said 31-year-old Anthony Steven Spurgeon was pronounced dead at approximately 9 a.m. Monday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
He was serving a 15-year maximum term for the crime of habitual offender and other charges from Wapello County. His sentence began on Aug. 27, 2018.
The department investigates all suspected suicides within its correctional facilities, but did not comment further.