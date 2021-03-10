OTTUMWA — Another Wapello County resident died while the state added more than 800 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The death in Wapello County is the 111th since the pandemic began, and was one of 27 new deaths included in Wednesday’s data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,601 deaths reported in Iowa.
The 802 new cases in Iowa, added between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, is the highest 24-hour increase in cases since early February.
Wapello County accounted for 17 of those new cases. There were two new cases reported in Monroe and one in Appanoose.
Iowa has now given 883,181 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 13,654 more than the prior day. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.4% of its population. About 9.3% have received both doses.
Data provided by the state does not yet include doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday. However, later this week the state’s website will be updated to add the administration of that vaccine as well.
The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to three different COVID-19 vaccines, all shown to be highly effective in studies so far for preventing serious infections and death. There are two vaccines that require two doses, made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose.
Health experts suggest individuals take the first vaccine that is available to them.
Iowa is heading towards the administration of its 1 millionth dose of the vaccine. Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reynolds said Iowa as of Wednesday had administered more than 952,000 doses so far.
The state believes it has vaccinated 70% of Iowa’s first responders, child care providers and K-12 teachers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 90% of Iowa’s long-term care residents will have received their second dose by the end of the month, Reynolds said. And almost 94% of Iowans age 65 and older have received at least one dose.
Reynolds said the state’s 211 hotline with vaccine navigators is up and running, and is aiding the scheduling of vaccination appointments at a Hy-Vee location near the caller.
“In the first day alone, 211 received 1,600 calls and scheduled more than 1,100 appointments for older Iowans who hadn’t been able to get one yet,” Reynolds said. She added that Hy-Vee will be setting up clinics in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids to ramp up vaccination availability in those areas.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 6.1% of its residents as of Wednesday, or a total of 2,141. Another 3,579 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 872 in Jefferson, 659 in Appanoose, 585 in Monroe, 328 in Davis and 208 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 173 as of Wednesday morning. There were 39 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.