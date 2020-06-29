OTTUMWA — Local officials confirmed the death of another Wapello County resident attributed to COVID-19 late Friday.
The patient, identified as a person over the age of 81 years old, was the 29th resident in the county to die, according to state numbers.
COVID-19 is a disease caused by the new coronavirus, which is the center of a global pandemic.
It was not announced whether the patient had any pre-existing conditions prior to their death.
Statewide, there have been 707 deaths attributed to the disease as of Monday morning. Forty-seven percent of those deaths were individuals who were more than 80 years old and 497 had a pre-existing condition.
Daily testing totals have begun a downturn following the closure of the Test Iowa site in Ottumwa last week. On Saturday, just 10 residents of the county were tested. That’s half the previous Saturday’s total.
The county added two cases over the weekend. State data indicated another test was returned positive early Monday morning, bringing the county’s total to 698.
Local numbers from the Wapello County Emergency Management haven’t been updated since Friday as of the time of this report.
Davis County reported one new case on Friday, Mahaska County reported one on Friday as well, and Van Buren reported two new cases over the weekend. Otherwise, the Courier’s coverage area remained stagnant over the weekend.
Statewide, Iowa looked likely to surpass the 300,000 mark for individual tests on Monday. To date, 28,699 have been positive, for a rate of 9.6%. About 10,000 cases are active, according to state data for recoveries and deaths.