OTTUMWA — Another death of a Wapello County resident due to the coronavirus was reported Saturday.
It's the county's 116th death since the pandemic began.
New state data on Saturday showed another 531 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 8 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,716 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were 2 new cases in Appanoose County reported. Updated data also included 1 new case in Davis, 1 in Van Buren and 1 in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 1,345,279 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 40,236 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11% of its population. About 17.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 14.9% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 5,196. Another 3,287 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,632 in Marion, 5,196 in Wapello, 2,792 in Mahaska, 2,055 in Jefferson, 1,587 in Appanoose, 1,333 in Monroe, 1,194 in Davis, and 844 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 201 as of Saturday morning. There were 43 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 6.1%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.7%.