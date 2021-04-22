OTTUMWA — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed six more Iowa lives, including a Wapello County resident.
The new deaths were reported Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The new death of a Wapello County resident is the county’s 121st since the pandemic began last March.
Death reports from the state are delayed by days and weeks from when the deaths actually occur, due to a verification process. To date, there have been 5,899 deaths reported in Iowa.
Hospitalizations in the state have started to rise, jumping to 238 as of Thursday morning, according to new state data. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had dropped 160 in mid-March, at the time a nine-month low.
In recent days, however, new admissions have created an upward trend in the statistic. The 238 hospitalized is the highest number since Feb. 19.
Iowa pushed 25,466 more vaccine doses into arms Wednesday, moving the number of doses administered to Iowans further beyond the 2 million mark. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.9% of its population. About 28.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 24.4% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 8,543. Another 2,840 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,617 in Jefferson, 3,322 in Appanoose, 1,980 in Monroe, 1,836 in Davis and 1,528 in Van Buren.
The state added 497 new individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Wapello and Jefferson counties each had one new case.
To date, there have been 361,811 Iowans test positive for the coronavirus.