OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed that another Wapello County resident has died from the coronavirus, while Iowa added another 690 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 23 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,438 deaths reported in Iowa.
Wapello County is up to 108 deaths since the pandemic began, as new state data reported one new death on Thursday.
There were 17 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included three new cases in Monroe, one in Davis and one in Jefferson.
As a state, Iowa was making strides in improving its vaccine distribution. Iowa still ranks near the worst of 50 states in terms of percent of its population vaccinated but is now giving first doses above the national average.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Iowa ranks 17th in the nation for the percent of its population given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 14.7% of Iowans have received one or both shots, ahead of the national average of 13.6%.
Iowa has now given 581,472 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 9.6% of its population. About 4.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 30th in Iowa, with 1,406 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,459 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 503 in Jefferson, 374 in Appanoose, 221 in Monroe, 167 in Davis and 130 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 227 as of Thursday morning. There were 55 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 9.3%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 0.9%.