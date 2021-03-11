OTTUMWA — The 112th resident of Wapello County has died from the coronavirus, new state data reported on Thursday.
The new data on Thursday showed another 412 individuals were positive for the coronavirus in Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 19 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,620 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were five new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included four new cases in Davis, three in Monroe, one in Jefferson and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 925,909 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 42,728 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.4% of its population. About 10.4% have received both doses.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 166 as of Thursday morning. There were 42 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7.7%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.