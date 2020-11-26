OTTUMWA — COVID-19 cases in Wapello County rose by another 29 as of Thursday morning, while neighboring Jefferson County reported a new death.
With the new cases, there have been 2,496 Wapello County results that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,556 of those residents have recovered and 71 have died.
State data for Jefferson County reported a new death, the county’s second in the pandemic. They added 17 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday.
There were 16 new cases reported in Appanoose County, six in Davis, five in Van Buren and four in Monroe.
State data added another death in Appanoose County, but it’s not clear whether that death is different from deaths announced by local public health officials in recent weeks. The state is reporting that 10 have died in Appanoose County, but local officials say the number is a much-higher 27.
Cedar Rapids television station KCRG mentioned the county in a report Wednesday that said Iowa’s COVID-19 data dashboard is under reporting the number of deaths.
The phenomena is also present in Linn County, where officials had reported 183 deaths on Wednesday in contrast to the state’s report of 162.
A spokesperson from the Linn County Public Health Department said they are looking into the discrepancy, but state data commonly has lagged the data local officials have tracked.
Iowa added 3,331 new cases of the virus on Thursday, with 41 new deaths because of it. There were another 8,670 tested and 2,475 Iowans have been reported to have recovered within the last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations continued a cautious descent, but still remained at near-record levels. There were 1,269 hospitalized with the virus, and 271 in an intensive are unit. There were 193 new admissions in the last 24 hours statewide.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday the numbers in recent days were showed positive hints but it was still too early to tell if its a trend, and she reminded Iowans to practice COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Those strategies included wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, limiting social gatherings, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently with soap and water.