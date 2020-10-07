OTTUMWA — There has been another death related to COVID-19 in Wapello County, according to state data Wednesday morning.
Since the pandemic began in March, Wapello County has seen 58 residents die with the coronavirus, an increase of one from the day prior, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The Wapello County Public Health Department said the individual was between the ages of 61- and 80-years-old. Additional information was not released.
Between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were five new cases of the COVID-19 reported in Wapello County.
Around the Courier coverage area, there were four cases reported in Appanoose County and four in Jefferson County. In Davis County, there were three new cases reported. Van Buren County reported no new cases, though they boast the highest 14-day positivity rate in the area of 12%.
The reported long-term care facility outbreak at the Keosauqua Health Care Center has had one new case reported to date, with state data reported five total there. So far, four have recovered according to the data.
The outbreak at the long-term care facility on the Good Samaritan Society campus in Ottumwa is still ongoing, now up to 88 positive cases and 66 recoveries, according to state data.
Statewide, there were 919 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday morning. There were also 15 deaths, as the state is up to 1,414 since the pandemic began.
The top-five counties for growth Wednesday were Polk (84), Dubuque (81), Woodbury (53), Linn (49) and Scott (43).
There were 5,602 new individuals tested between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with 1,064 new recoveries.
To date, there have been 94,342 Iowans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 73,327 having recovered.
Hospitalizations continued to increase, now at an all-time high in the state for the pandemic. State public health reported that 444 patients are hospitalized, with 104 in the intensive care unit. In the last 24 hours, 97 have been admitted which exceeds the previous record in April for single-day admissions by 37.
Wapello County has not yet seen an upward trend in hospitalizations. Local public health officials on Tuesday reported that there were five county residents hospitalized.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.