OTTUMWA — There were eight new Wapello County residents with confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to state data on Friday. The state added more than 1,100 new cases of the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Wapello County is up to 1,408 cases to date, as of 10 a.m. That’s eight more than the county had the day prior at the same time.
Monroe County added eight new cases, while there were four new cases in Appanoose, three in Jefferson, one in Davis and one in Van Buren.
There were 1,184 new cases of the COVID-19 disease Friday statewide. There were 14 new deaths statewide, but none of those were in the area.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations continued on their record path. In Iowa, there were 461 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 104 in the intensive care unit. There were 77 admitted in the last 24 hours. The number of hospitalized patients is now higher now than it has been in the pandemic in Iowa.
The state had another 7,059 individuals tested for the virus and another 871 have recovered.
The top-five counties in terms of growth in cases Friday were Polk (113), Woodbury (69), Dubuque (56), Black Hawk (53) and Linn (50).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.