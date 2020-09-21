OTTUMWA — There were five new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County, according to state data reported Monday.
The 14-day positivity rate was down to 11.3% as of 10 a.m. Monday. State data reported the rate being 12.3% on Sunday.
Around the Courier coverage area, each county saw an increase of at least one new case of the disease. There were three reported in Appanoose, three in Monroe, one in Davis, one in Jefferson and one in Van Buren.
Statewide on Monday, there were 624 new cases of COVID-19 reported. There was one death reported.
The top-five counties statewide in terms of case growth Monday were Polk (64), Woodbury (57), Scott (41), Dubuque (36) and Linn (24).
Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, there were 320 new recoveries reported and 3,382 new individuals tested.
To date in Iowa, there have been 80,633 confirmed cases of the disease. Of those, 1,266 have died and 57,832 have recovered.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.