OTTUMWA — A crowded field vying for two seats on the Wapello County Board of Supervisors got much smaller Tuesday, and one of the incumbents is no longer included.
Incumbent Jerry Parker led in votes in the Democratic primary. Connie Hammersley-Wilson finished second, meaning incumbent Wayne Huit will miss the Democratic ballot for November.
Parker received 974 votes, Hammersley-Wilson received 815 and Huit received 750. Huit was elected in 2018 and was seeking a second term in office.
On the Republican side, Bryan Ziegler was the top vote-getter followed by Darren Batterson, with those two advancing on to square off with Parker and Hammersley-Wilson in the November general election for the two seats.
Ziegler received 1,122 votes, Batterson 1,049 and John Rosenbalm received 833.
All results are unofficial with all precincts reporting.
Unofficial vote totals:
x- denotes unofficial winner(s)
Republican primaries
County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)
x-Bryan Ziegler 1,122 votes
x-Darren Batterson 1,049
John Rosenbalm 833
Write-ins 24
County Treasurer
Write-ins 53
County Recorder
Write-ins 49
County Attorney
X-Reuben Neff 1,612 votes
Write-ins 7
Democratic primaries
County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)
x-Jerry Parker 974 votes
x-Connie Hammersley-Wilson 815
Wayne Huit 750
Write-ins 9
County Treasurer
x-Laurie Fountain 1,357 votes
Write-ins 13
County Recorder
x-Lisa Kent 1,376 votes
Write-ins 6
County Attorney
Write-ins 59