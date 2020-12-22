OTTUMWA — Wapello County voter Krystal Klawonn voted for the first time in the November general election. But her vote didn’t count.
Klawonn is one of the Iowans who provided sworn affidavits to the Rita Hart campaign included in the challenge being filed to the U.S. House of Representatives, made public Tuesday.
The affidavit by Klawonn states she is a registered voter in Wapello County, who voted in her first election on Nov. 3. She voted absentee and cast her ballot for Hart in the second congressional district race.
Klawonn is also a student going to school in Cedar Rapids. She deposited her ballot in an election drop box in Linn County, and did so before election day. The ballot was later rejected by election officials in Wapello County as being untimely submitted.
“I want my vote to be counted,” Klawonn wrote in the affidavit. “This was my first time voting and I want my voice to be heard.”
The Hart campaign contends that “Iowa law does not specify that the envelope must be returned to the commissioners office where the voter resides.”
Klawonn’s ballot is one of 22 that the Hart campaign is now petitioning to the U.S. House to count. Hart said those 22 ballots were legally cast, but not counted during the recount process that unfolded across the 24-county district in November.
If all were counted, Hart would gain a net of 18 votes over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who was certified in Iowa as the winner of the election by a six-vote margin.
Miller-Meeks’ campaign dismissed Hart’s challenge as an “attempt to have Washington politicians overturn the will of Iowans in the 2nd Congressional District.” Her campaign will have 30 days to file a response.
The Hart campaign challenge also takes issue with several Courier-area counties with not inspecting ballots with overvotes, undervotes or write-in votes to examine voter intent during the district-wide recount. Those counties included Wapello, Davis, Monroe, Van Buren, Decatur, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Lucas, Marion, Washington and Wayne.