OTTUMWA — As the Ottumwa Community School District continues to make plans for upgrading its facilities, officials are taking a look at the warehouse on Gateway Drive.
The current building was built in 1948 and is in need of repairs, including work on the roof, said district CFO John Berg. He also said there are unusable parts of the building and others that are not air conditioned. Utilities for the space run about $2,000 per month. Quotes for repairs the district sought last year ranged from $50,000-$115,000.
“It’s an older building. If we crack into it too much, I can only imagine what we’re going to find,” Berg said.
The district currently uses the building to house some staff, including the building and grounds director and operations and food service operations. It’s also home to a permanently installed freezer and dry goods storage for the nutrition program, a loading dock, warehousing for paper and cleaning supplies and “district overstock items” that are no longer needing in the buildings.
A secondary building houses district vehicles and maintenance equipment
In an effort to create more efficiency and at a time when building remodels are already in the works, Berg said the district has been looking at new ways to handle some of the warehouse operations.
To achieve that, one of the possible changes is staff reassignment. Lindsey Beinhart, director of operations and maintenance, said they are looking at assigning the district’s five craftsmen to two specific buildings, housing them at one of the facilities they oversee, and be responsible for those properties.
“They would still have access to their pickups, everything they have now, just one specific location,” he said. “With all these projects going on, if everything moves forward, there will be another set of eyes on them all day long, which would help out a bunch.”
“Being able to house them a little closer to where the work is and assign them to a set of buildings, we’re hoping that kind of creates a little more efficiency,” Berg said. “That’s something we can do without really making any changes. It’s not something that costs us anything. We’re going to give it a shot and see how it goes.”
The specialized pickups not assigned to a building would be kept at a secure location within the district, such as behind the fence at Liberty or under the security cameras at Pickwick, Beinhart said.
Additional staff changes would be the nutrition services department. Director Yvonne Johnson said that they’ve been looking at possible places within the district that could house the dry storage and walk-in cooler and freezer as well as the departments transportations.
“We’re still working on where it would be best situated,” she said.
“The big part of that is as we look at some of the big capital projects throughout the district, we’ll be looking at sites and evaluate if food service could be here? Would that freezer fit there? To try to see if there’s any way we can use some existing space to house what we currently have at the warehouse,” Berg said.
The other part of revamping the warehouse is the space itself and determining the amount of space the district actually needs.
District staff is currently working on going through the items that have accumulated at the building over the years and determining what can go. While the district no longer has need of many of the outdated items, they are looking at holding auctions later in the school year to dispose of things that might still have value.
As for bulk storage, Berg said they’re looking at decentralizing that and instead storing items at individual buildings, eliminating back and forth between schools and the warehouse as items are needed.
“We’re going see where that’s practical, and that may reduce some of the central services needed at the warehouse,” he said.
Part of the proposed plan also includes the possibility of a new structure on already-owned district property.
“We don’t want to have a lot of resources wrapped up into this, but we’re pretty confident that the existing [warehouse] site, we’ve found that there’s actually some interest in it,” Berg said, noting that funds from a potential sale of the property combined with money earned in the auctions would be put into the new structure, meaning a minimal investment of additional funds from the district.
That would allow them to look at creating a facility “that meets our actual warehousing needs instead of trying to fit things into a place that was never designed for it,” Berg said. Possible locations for the facility include ground at Walsh, Douma and Liberty. “We’re trying to see where it makes the most sense, where we could have a central warehouse and possibly incorporate some other district priorities into a facility.”
Berg said those discussions will take longer, but in the meantime they are working on pieces that would take place regardless of what happens with the site, including reassigning staff and clearing out the warehouse.
“I think between [selling the property and auction of items] we can come up with quite a few resources to help get a lot of this project done with a minimal investment of other dollars,” Berg said. “We can get a facility that really meets our needs specifically.”
In other business at Monday night’s school board meeting:
• Superintendent Mike McGrory announced his recommendation for makeup days for the current school year. After factoring in essentially five days built into the calendar with an excess of hours, students have 12 hours and 41 minutes to make up. His recommendation is to have full school days for three Fridays and May and have one makeup day at the end of the school year. However, based on the number of hours, students would still be able to get an early dismissal at 2:10 p.m. the last day of school. McGrory is also recommending waiving the district’s option to ask teachers to make up five contract days, citing how well the teachers have adjusted to all the changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The board approved additional facilities improvements of new camera systems at Ottumwa High School and Evans Middle School. Seventy-seven cameras will be installed at Evans, with 115 cameras and 12 vape detectors installed at OHS for a total of $230,280. The district’s current cameras will be repurposed for use at the elementary schools.
• Recognized state-qualifying athletes from the fall and winter sports seasons.
• Approved the second and final readings of board policies regarding debt management.
• McGrory announced the expected funds the district will be receiving in the next round of COVID relief.
“We are expecting as a district probably between $10 million to $12 million,” he said. “It fits nicely into things we’re already doing as far as construction and allows us to do some of the things we didn’t think we’d have the money for.”
He said the money needs to be spent by 2023. McGrory noted that a large sum like that is difficult to spend in such a short amount of time, but “I assure you, we will get the money spent.”