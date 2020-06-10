DES MOINES — Farmers across the state got a much drier week to help bring planting season to a virtual close.
The timing could not have been better as remnants the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal created heavy rain showers across the state. Corn planting is virtually complete, according to the most recent crop report from the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, with 97 percent of the soybean crop in the field.
Overall, drier weather last week allowed Iowa farmers 5.1 days suitable for field work. Weather conditions were also ideal for farmers to cut hay across much of the state.
The warmer weather of the past week also provided favorable conditions for crop development statewide. Corn condition rated at 85 percent good to excellent while soybeans rated at 82 percent good to excellent with 87 percent of the crop having emerged, already 10 days ahead of the statewide average.
“Above normal temperatures across much of the state last week allowed for rapid crop development,” Mike Naig, Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture, said. “Some pockets of dryness are popping up across parts of Iowa. Those areas should see some relief this week with the rain being brought by the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal."
Dry weather allowed over a third of the first cutting of alfalfa hay to be completed during the past week, reaching 54 percent complete. Only southwest and south central Iowa producers were unable to complete at least 33 percent of the first cutting of alfalfa hay.
Hay condition rated 75 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition improved to 70 percent good to excellent with little stress for livestock being reported across the state.