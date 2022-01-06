Several entities in the city of Ottumwa have been designated as warming centers as bitter cold temperatures affect the area. Some have been open this week and will continue into the weekend.
The listing is as follows:
• Salvation Army Center at 505 W. Main St., open through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Call (641) 954-8131.
• Sieda Auditorium at 725 W. Second St., open through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Call (641) 682-8741.
• Ottumwa Public Library at 102 W. Fourth St., open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (641) 682-7563.
• Quincy Place Mall at 1110 N. Quincy Ave., open through Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday from noon-5 p.m. Call (641) 682-4313.
• Bridge View Center at 102 Church St., open Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Jan. 29 (until 9 p.m., depending on event cancellation) and Jan. 30 (until 7 p.m., depending on event cancellation).
• Promise Center at 531 Church St., open Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Call (641) 683-6680.
• Blessings Soup Kitchen at 228 E. Main St., lunch is served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Call (641) 777-7997.