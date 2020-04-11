OTTUMWA — The monthly report of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates published by the United States Department of Agriculture provided some surprising results.
This month’s U.S. corn outlook is for reduced imports, greater feed and residual use as well as lower food, seed, and industrial use.
Somewhat surprisingly, Thursday’s WASDE report is being viewed as bearish for corn when compared to pre-report estimates. Feed and residual use is raised 150 million bushels to 5.675 billion based on corn stocks reported as of March 1.
The lower forecast of corn used for ethanol also supports larger feed and residual use. Corn used to produce ethanol is lowered 375 million bushels to 5.05 billion based on the latest indications from Energy Information Administration data, indicating an unprecedented decline in ethanol production and motor gasoline consumption as a result of COVID-19.
The report does forecast an increase in the amount of corn used for alcohol for beverages and manufacturing use. With supply down fractionally and use declining, ending stocks have been raised 200 million bushels to 2.092 billion.
The season-average marketing-weighted corn price received by producers is lowered 20 cents to $3.60 per bushel. The global coarse grain production forecast for 2019-20 is up one million to 1,403.8 million tons.
This month’s foreign coarse grain outlook is for larger production, lower trade, fractionally higher use and larger stocks relative to last month. Corn production is raised for the European Union and Belarus, with partly offsetting reductions for Indonesia and Laos.
Major global trade changes for 2019-20 include higher projected corn exports for the EU, with a partially offsetting reduction for Russia. Corn imports are raised for South Korea, Turkey, Algeria and Indonesia with lower projections for Vietnam, Taiwan, Cuba and Mexico.
Foreign corn ending stocks have been raised, mostly reflecting increases for Thailand, Taiwan, India and Turkey that more than offset declines for Argentina and Mexico. Global corn ending stocks, at 303.2 million tons, are up 5.8 million from last month.
The WASDE report provided mixed results for soybeans. The U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2019-20 included lower exports, seed use and residual use with higher crush and higher ending stocks.
Soybean exports are reduced mainly on strong competition from Brazil. Lower seed use reflects plantings for the 2020-21 crop, indicated in the March 31 Prospective Plantings report.
Residual use is reduced based on indications in the March 31 grain stocks report. Soybean crush has been raised based on higher soybean meal exports and increased domestic disappearance.
Domestic soybean meal use is forecast higher with an expected reduction in available supplies resulting from lower ethanol production. Ending stocks are projected at 480 million bushels, up 55 million, with higher crush only partly offsetting lower exports, seed and residual use.
The season-average soybean price is forecast at $8.65 per bushel, down five cents. The soybean oil price is projected at 30 cents per pound, down 1.5 cents reflecting increased production and ending stocks.
Soybean meal prices are unchanged at $305 per short ton. The 2019-20 global oilseed outlook includes lower production, exports and stocks compared to last month.
Global soybean production is reduced 3.7 million tons to 338.1 million on lower production for Argentina and Brazil. Argentina’s production is lowered two million tons to 52 million, reflecting dry conditions in the main growing regions during the latter part of February into early March.
Soybean production for Brazil is lowered 1.5 million tons to 124.5 million due to dry conditions in Rio Grande do Sul while the crop was in pod-filling and maturation stages.
Global soybean exports are lowered 0.4 million tons to 151.5 million. U.S. and Canadian exports are lowered while Brazil’s shipments are revised up due to a competitive exchange rate and ample exportable supplies.
China’s imports are raised one million tons to 89 million, reflecting higher Brazilian shipments. Global soybean ending stocks are two million tons lower than last month as lower stocks in Brazil are partly offset with higher U.S. and Chinese stocks.