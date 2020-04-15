OTTUMWA — Total red meat and poultry production for 2020 is reduced from last month, according to the most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, as sectors at all levels adjust to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty.
The beef production forecast in the report, published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is reduced as lower expected steer and heifer slaughter more than offsets higher cow slaughter. Beef production declines, however, are partially offset by heavier carcass weights.
"These have been wild markets, not just in terms of grain, but throughout the entire (agriculture) sector," Iowa ag commodity analyst Don Rose said. "There's a little bit of caution being taken right now."
The pork production forecast is reduced from the previous month. The recent quarterly hogs and pigs report points to relatively large supplies of hogs available for slaughter during most of the year. Heavier hog carcass weights will also support increased production.
The broiler production forecast is lowered as producers respond to weaker demand and lower broiler prices. The turkey production forecast is reduced slightly on recent production data.
Egg production for 2020 is reduced from the previous month on slower expected growth in the laying flock. Beef, pork and poultry export forecasts are reduced from last month on slowing global demand.
Price forecasts for 2020 are lowered for cattle, hogs and broilers on generally weak demand and large supplies. The turkey price forecast is raised from last month on current prices. Egg prices are raised on strong demand.
The milk production forecast is reduced from last month on slower growth in milk-per-cow. The average dairy cow inventory has only slightly changed as a higher-than-expected early-year inventory is expected to decline later in the year.
The 2020 fat basis export forecast is reduced primarily on lower-than-expected exports of butterfat products and cheese due to weaker global demand. The fat basis import forecast is also reduced on lower imports of butter.
On a skim-solids basis, the export forecast is reduced, reflecting slowing international demand for nonfat dry milk (NDM) and lactose. The skim-solids basis import forecast is unchanged from last month.
Product prices are forecast lower on weak demand, large supplies and larger stocks. Both the Class III and Class IV prices are forecast lower. The all-milk price is forecast lower than the previous month at $14.35 per hundredweight.