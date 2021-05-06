FAIRFIELD — The Southeast Iowa Watershed Partnership is proud to announce the opportunity to be leveraging $6.4 million in the region to focus on water and soil quality and soil health improvements through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) award.
This RCPP partnership covers a 15-county region, and the included Watershed Management Authority (WMA) and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) Water Quality Initiative (WQI) associated watershed Projects of:
• Cedar Creek Partnership WQI Project
• Lower Skunk River Water Quality and Soil Health WQI Project
• Mahaska County South Skunk and Cedar Creek Headwaters Watershed WQI Project
• Soap Creek WMA
• South Central Iowa Cedar Creek WMA
• West Fork Crooked and Long Creek Water Quality and Soil Health WQI Project
RCPP is a USDA program that promotes the coordination of the Natural Resources and Conservation Service (NRCS) activities with local partners, agricultural producers, and private landowners to address a variety of critical resource concerns across the nation.