Reports indicate a tornado touched down near Hedrick and has now become a large and dangerous tornado moving northeast through Keokuk County.
A tornado was reported on the ground around 3:40 p.m. by law enforcement in Wapello County. That storm cell continued northeast and the Davenport National Weather Service Office said a large and dangerous tornado was on the ground near Lancaster in Keokuk County.
Multiple tornado warnings were in effect across southern Iowa as the expected severe weather arrived bringing large hail and damaging winds.
Another tornado was reported on the ground near Malcolm in Poweshiek County.
The weather is part of a multifaceted severe weather event that's been tracked by forecasters for a few days. The National Weather Service says a significant weather threat remains through this evening.
