OTTUMWA — A pair of projects will lead to road closures in Ottumwa Monday.
West Alta Vista Avenue will be closed at the North Court Street intersection for a sewer repair. In addition, North Court Street may be limited to one lane of traffic at times, and drivers will need to seek alternate routes. The project is expected take a week to complete.
In addition, a street repair on Wildwood Drive, at Albia Road, will close the 500 block of the street to through traffic; motorists will need to seek alternate routes. Access to residences will remain open from Greenwood Drive during the work period, which is expected to last a week.